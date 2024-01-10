YSRC zeroes in on three leaders for Rajya Sabha

P Hareesh By

VIJAYAWADA: With the tenure of three Rajya Sabha MPs—Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar (TDP), CM Ramesh (BJP) and Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy (YSRC)—set to end in February, the ruling YSRC has reportedly finalised the three leaders it will nominate to the Upper House of Parliament.

Considering its strength in the State Assembly, the YSRC is likely to win all the three seats. In line with its policy of social justice, the party leadership has decided to field one candidate each from the Backward Class (BC), Scheduled Caste (SC) and Reddy community, sources said.

According to sources, the party is considering nominating Golla Baburao, two-time MLA from Payakaraopet SC-reserved constituency, and Chittoor MLA Arani Srinivasulu from the Balija (BC) community. As for the third member, the YSRC is considering to either nominate a Reddy leader from Coastal Andhra or YSRC regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy to the Rajya Sabha.In the recent rejig, Baburao was dropped and Kambala Jogulu was appointed as the in-charge of Payakaraopet.

A post- graduate in economics with an LLB degree, Baburao has worked as a Joint Commissioner of the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development in Hyderabad. Inspired by former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, he joined politics in 2009.

On the other hand, first-time MLA Arani Srinivasulu alias Jangalapalli Srinivasulu had earlier worked as TDP Chittoor president. He switched to the YSRC in 2024.YV Subba Reddy has served as the chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and was also elected as the Lok Sabha MP from Ongole in 2014. Currently, he is serving as YSRC’s regional coordination for north Andhra.

