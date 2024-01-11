AP govt told to file counter on Anganwadis’ strike

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to file a counter on the action taken on Anganwadi staff strike.The bench of Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Rao Raghunandan Rao heard a PIL filed by K Usharani, an advocate of Krishna district, seeking directions to the State government to take alternative measures to ensure that pregnant women and infants are supplied nutrition kits in the wake of Anganwadi strike.

Advocate General S Sriram said the government had been holding talks with the Anganwadi staff unions to end the strike. The services of village secretariat, revenue and Panchayat Raj staff are being utilised to run Anganwadis. Notices were issued to Anganwadi staff stating that action would be taken against those who failed to join the duties. Directing the government to file a counter, the court posted the matter to January 22.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to file a counter on the action taken on Anganwadi staff strike.The bench of Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Rao Raghunandan Rao heard a PIL filed by K Usharani, an advocate of Krishna district, seeking directions to the State government to take alternative measures to ensure that pregnant women and infants are supplied nutrition kits in the wake of Anganwadi strike. Advocate General S Sriram said the government had been holding talks with the Anganwadi staff unions to end the strike. The services of village secretariat, revenue and Panchayat Raj staff are being utilised to run Anganwadis. Notices were issued to Anganwadi staff stating that action would be taken against those who failed to join the duties. Directing the government to file a counter, the court posted the matter to January 22. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsAppgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });