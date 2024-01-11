APSRTC launches doorstep cargo pickup service in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Public Transport Department Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said the APSRTC launched its own doorstep cargo pickup service in Vijayawada city on Wednesday on a pilot basis.

Addressing a press conference at Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) in the city, he said the RTC had reached an agreement with a startup ShipMantra for doorstep pickup and delivery of goods/parcels from customers. Now, the RTC itself will continue the same service through its staff.

“Earlier, ANL parcel service, a private operator, used to provide the cargo service through RTC buses. After the RTC started its own cargo service, it earned Rs 58.57 crore in 2017-18 as against Rs 9 crore by ANL parcel service. Now, the revenue has reached Rs 169.20 crore with more than 25,000 bookings per day. For the current financial year, the RTC has earned a total revenue of Rs 147.37 crore so far,” he explained.

Highlighting the doorstep pickup cargo service, Rao said customers can utilise it through the RTC official website https://apsrtclogistics.in. The RTC launched the door delivery service last October offering it to customers within 10 km radius of 84 cities and towns in the State.

“Now, we are doing the same to collect the parcels and cargo from customers at their doorstep. The RTC offers quick and reliable service at affordable prices. Now, the service is available in Vijayawada, and it will be extended to other cities in the future,” Rao elaborated.

The VC and MD further said 1,500 new buses will come into operation in the coming six months and the RTC has expedited the process of procuring 1,000 electric buses for various depots across the State.

Foundation stone laid for rooftop solar plant at PNBS

Public Transport Department (PTD) vice chairman and MD Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao laid the foundation stone for the 499-kWp capacity rooftop solar plant on fourth floor of NTR administration block in Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) on Wednesday.

