CEC says Andhra Pradesh ready for polls, asserts purity of electoral rolls a priority

VIJAYAWADA: All arrangements are in place for conducting the general elections to Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said on Wednesday. A team of officials of the Election Commission of India (ECI) had arrived in the State on Monday for a two-day visit to review poll preparedness.

Speaking to reporters, the CEC said all steps are being taken to ensure the conduct of free, fair, and transparent polls. Kumar added several concerns raised by various political parties with regard to irregularities in the electoral rolls were taken into consideration and verified. Stating that concerns of political parties were clarified, he asserted that the health and purity of the electoral rolls remain a priority.

Ruling out that people of one State cannot have duplicate vote in others, he explained, “A person can be a voter in only one State. People living in Telangana cannot get registered as voters in Andhra Pradesh. As elections were held recently in Telangana, there is not enough time for people to get registered in AP claiming to be an ordinary resident. Ordinary residents of a State can only be voters and not those who have ancestor properties. Such instances are checked during registration of voters and criminal action is initiated against any such violations.”

Briefly listing out the concerns raised by political parties, he said district administrations and officials of police, excise and all other departments were strictly directed to be impartial in every sense and ensure level-playing field for all political parties. The CEC said all deletions made since January 1, 2022 till August 30, 2023 have been reverified by district election officers (DEOs).

Of the 21 lakh deletions, only 13,061 (0.61%) were found to be incorrect and thus rectified. Regarding dead, shifted (address change) and duplicate voters, the CEC said out of a total of 14.48 lakh names submitted, 5.65 lakh were found to be either cases of death, permanently shifted or double entries. Such names were deleted after verification.

Stating that door-to-door verifications were conducted for 1.57 lakh house numbers having over 20 lakh voters, Kumar said, “Such house numbers were reduced to 65,964 with 9.49 lakh voters at the time of draft publication on October 27 last year. Out of these, 4.52 lakh voters have migrated, while 26,679 others were non-traceable. 99% cases resolved with shifting of address of migrated voters and deletion of non-traceable persons.”

Pointing out that there has been an exponential rise in seizures during the last 11 Assembly elections, he said the ECI has directed enforcement agencies and district administrators to take strict measures to ensure free, fair, and inducement-free elections. He urged people, especially youth and those in urban areas, to exercise their right to vote. Further, he announced that the final electoral roll will be published on January 22.With regard to polling arrangements, the CEC said there are 46,165 polling stations, including 11,978 in urban areas, with an average of 870 voters per polling station. Of the total, 125 are managed by women, 50 by youth and 679 are model polling stations.

Kumar asserted that minimum facilities at polling stations, including toilets, drinking water, ramp/wheelchair, poll volunteers, help desk, will be provided to the voters. Special care has been taken to ensure senior citizens are able to cast their votes comfortably.

He also mentioned that the poll panel has introduced a complaint mechanism called cVIGIL to respond to every complaint within 100 minutes. “It is a single app for recording, reporting, and resolving violations. It can also capture GIS location,” the CEC explained. The CEC said Suvida portal can be utilised for online filing of nominations and affidavits, seeking permission for meetings.

