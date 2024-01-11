Hamara Sankalp Viksit Bharat Yatra a success in AP

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Special Chief Secretary,Ajay Jainexplained that the programme, attended by 38,02,674 people, aims to raise awareness and achieve saturation of the Central government schemes across the state.

Published: 11th January 2024 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2024 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Ajay Jain, Spl CS (Housing & GSWS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Hamara Sankalp Viksit Bharat Yatra has covered in 9,836 gram panchayats in 26 districts, along with 209 urban locations from seven urban local bodies (ULBs) in five districts in the State, said Special Chief Secretary (Housing & GSWS) Ajay Jain.

Addressing the media at Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation office here on Wednesday, he explained that the programme, attended by 38,02,674 people, aims to raise awareness and achieve saturation of the Central government schemes across all gram panchayats, nagar panchayats, and ULBs nationwide.

Highlighting the nationwide campaign’s objectives Jain mentioned the Yatra, launched in Andhra Pradesh, included Phase 1 that flagged off on November 15, 2023, Phase 2 covering all rural areas in 26 districts from November 25, 2023 to January 26, 2024, and Phase 3 launching in urban areas on December 7 this year.

