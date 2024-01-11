Jagan neglected growth of North Andhra: Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday criticised the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government for completely neglecting the development of North Andhra region. Addressing a public meeting as part of the TDP’s Raa Kadaliraa programme at Bobbili in Vizianagaram district, Naidu said, “Andhra Pradesh has regressed in development in the past four-and-a-half years. The YSRC government is leading the people towards the Stone Age.’’

He mentioned the increase in the prices of essential commodities during Jagan’s regime and flayed the YSRC for closing Anna Canteens introduced by the previous TDP government to feed the poor. Promising to reopen Anna Canteens across the State, Naidu gave an assurance that electricity charges would not be increased once the TDP returns to power.Hitting out at Jagan for not fulfilling his promise of imposing total prohibition in the State, Naidu deplored that AP now stood top in ganja and drugs in the country.

Describing Uttarandhra as the stronghold of TDP, which has more BC population, he said the TDP launched ‘Jaiho BC’ for their empowerment. He outlined his plans to develop Uttarandhra on all fronts. At the Raa Kadaliraa meeting in Tuni of Kakinada district, Naidu lashed out at the YSRC government for its indifferent attitude towards SCs. “When someone from the SC community was killed and the body was door-delivered, Jagan did not bother to punish anyone. This raises concerns about the safety of SCs,’’ Naidu observed.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday criticised the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government for completely neglecting the development of North Andhra region. Addressing a public meeting as part of the TDP’s Raa Kadaliraa programme at Bobbili in Vizianagaram district, Naidu said, “Andhra Pradesh has regressed in development in the past four-and-a-half years. The YSRC government is leading the people towards the Stone Age.’’ He mentioned the increase in the prices of essential commodities during Jagan’s regime and flayed the YSRC for closing Anna Canteens introduced by the previous TDP government to feed the poor. Promising to reopen Anna Canteens across the State, Naidu gave an assurance that electricity charges would not be increased once the TDP returns to power.Hitting out at Jagan for not fulfilling his promise of imposing total prohibition in the State, Naidu deplored that AP now stood top in ganja and drugs in the country. Describing Uttarandhra as the stronghold of TDP, which has more BC population, he said the TDP launched ‘Jaiho BC’ for their empowerment. He outlined his plans to develop Uttarandhra on all fronts. At the Raa Kadaliraa meeting in Tuni of Kakinada district, Naidu lashed out at the YSRC government for its indifferent attitude towards SCs. “When someone from the SC community was killed and the body was door-delivered, Jagan did not bother to punish anyone. This raises concerns about the safety of SCs,’’ Naidu observed.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp