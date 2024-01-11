Kesineni Nani quits yellow party,  Kurnool MP resigns from YSRC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP MP from Vijayawada, Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) resigned from his Lok Sabha membership as well as from the party on Wednesday and announced that he will be working with YSRC president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

On the other hand, YSRC Kurnool MP Dr S Sanjeev Kumar announced that he would resign from his post and from the party. He accused the party of sidelining leaders belonging to the Backward Castes (BCs).

Nani’s resignation comes days after he was asked to stay away from party affairs and was informed that he would not be fielded from the Vijayawada Lok Sabha seat.

Meanwhile, his brother, Shivnath (Chinni), has been asked to take care of the party affairs in the constituency, indicating that he might be replacing Nani.The Lok Sabha MP’s daughter, Swetha, too had resigned from her post as Vijayawada Municipal Corporation corporator, stating that her father was ‘humiliated’ by the TDP.

Accompanied by regional coordinator Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, former minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao and others, Nani called on Jagan at the latter’s camp office in Tadepalli. He reportedly sought tickets for the Vijayawada MP seat for himself and an Assembly seat for one of his followers.

It is yet to be known what assurance the YSRC has given him. Nonetheless, Nani announced that he would support Jagan. After the meeting, he criticised TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu of ill-treating him and “trying to create a rift within his family.”

Alleging that TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh had planned an attack on him at Tiruvuru, he sought to know in what capacity did Naidu’s son take up the Yuva Galam padayatra. “After all you (Lokesh) could not secure a win in the 2019 Assembly elections. How can you expect us to come and bow before you. How can you dictate senior leaders,” he questioned.

“It is a known fact that Naidu is a cheat. I had spent several hundreds of crores for the party, but Naidu created hurdles while giving me the Vijayawada MP seat in 2019,” Nani claimed. Maintaining that there was nothing wrong in giving a ticket to one of his family members, the politician sought to know why the TDP chose only Vijayawada when it could have given a ticket for seats like Rajamahendravaram, Eluru and Narasaraopet where Kamma leaders are capable of winning.

Meanwhile, YSRC Kurnool MP S Sanjeev Kumar announced that he was quitting the party. He was reportedly unhappy over being removed from the Kurnool Parliamentary Party in-charge post. The party is reportedly considering to replace the doctor-politician with Alur MLA Gummanur Jayaram. He said the party and its leader did not render justice to the BCs. “There are no powers given to the BCs except for tall claims of empowering them,” he told media in Vijayawada.

Stating that he could not develop Kurnool due to the attitude of the leadership, he said, “We are given positions, but there is no possibility to work.” He said he wanted to do a lot for the BCs as an MP, but couldn’t do even 10% of what he thought. “What is the point of being an MP if I can’t solve the problems of the people?” he rued.

Ex-cricketer Rayudu meets Pawan Kalyan after quitting YSRC

In an interesting development, former cricketer Ambati Rayudu called on Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan at the latter’s residence in Mangalagiri on Wednesday, giving scope to speculation that he is set to join the JSP and negotiating for a seat. However, JSP sources confirmed that it was only a courtesy meeting. Rayudu maintained that the meet was a courtesy call & also elaborated on the reason for quitting the YSRC

