Rayudu meets PK, says it’s a courtesy call

Rayudu took to X to clarify that his meeting with Pawan Kalyan was mere a courtesy call and they discussed their respective ideologies.

Published: 11th January 2024 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2024 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu called on Janasena chief Pavan Kalyan on Wednesday. (Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In an interesting development, former cricketer Ambati Rayudu called on Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan at the latter’s residence in Mangalagiri on Wednesday, giving scope to speculation that he is set to join the JSP and negotiating for a seat. However, later in the day, JSP sources confirmed that it was only a courtesy meeting and nothing political. During the meeting, Pawan Kalyan presented Rayudu an idol of Lord Ganesh.

At the same time Rayudu took to X to clarify that his meeting with Pawan Kalyan was mere a courtesy call and they discussed their respective ideologies. He further elaborated on the reason for quitting the YSRC was that his and the party’s ideologies did not align.Rayudu joined the YSRC on December 28, 2023 and aspired to contest the ensuing elections. However, he quit the party within 10 days. 

