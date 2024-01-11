Stone laid for 2nd Indo-Israel Project in Palnadu

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Centre of Excellence for Vegetables and Spices in Palnadu district signifies a step forward for our agricultural community, emphasising advanced technologies poised to bring benefits to over 2.5 lakh farmers, opined Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy.

The Minister along with Irrigation Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu and Narasaraopet MP Lavu Krishnadevarayulu laid the foundation stone for the centre at Gundlapalli village of Nekarikallu mandal on Wednesday.

The centre is coming up under the Indo-Israel Project and will be constructed with a budget of Rs 10.61 crore in 25 acres of land in Nekarikallu and will be implemented by the Directorate of Horticulture, Government of Andhra Pradesh, he added.

Kakani further said that the objective of this projects is to provide technical know-how and assistance to farmers on low-budget farming to gain higher profits even during drought-like conditions. He also praised the State government for providing free subsidies to the farmers.

Israel Ambassador Naor Gilon announced that, under this agro project, 14 such centres will be set up across the State in the near future.Stating that the centre is a boon to the people in Nekarikallu, minister Ambati said that this is the second such centre in State, after Kuppam to come up under the Indo-Israel Agriculture Project.

