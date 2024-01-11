YSRC has secret pact with BJP, says Manickam Tagore

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: AICC general secretary and incharge of AP Manickam Tagore on Wednesday accused the ruling YSRC in the State of having a secret pact with the BJP at the Centre. Speaking to mediapersons in Vijayawada during his maiden visit to the State after being made AICC incharge of AP, he said the YSRC was party to several historical blunders of the BJP government as it has been giving unconditional support to it in Parliament. Lambasting PM Modi for ignoring every promise made to AP at the time of State bifurcation, he said the BJP-led NDA government did severe injustice to AP.

Asserting that it is only Congress, which is a true friend of AP, he called upon the people to give their mandate to the party in the ensuing elections and help it form the government at the Centre. On YS Sharmila’s role in the State, he said it will be decided by AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge. “Good days are ahead for AP in 2024,” he observed.

