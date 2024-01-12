Andhra Pradesh: Pug marks of tiger cause scare in Palnadu village

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Palnadu forest and wildlife officials are on high alert as pug marks of a tiger have been identified at Atchamkunta village in Macherla of Palnadu district. The consecutive incidents of big cats straying into human habitats in forest fringe areas have raised concerns.

Speaking to TNIE, Palnadu wildlife officer Vignesh, IFS, mentioned that pug marks of a big cat were found in agriculture fields in Atchamkunta village.

However, it is yet to be confirmed whether it is a tiger or a leopard. Additional security measures are in place, including camera traps in fields and nearby water bodies, as the animals may be searching for water. Officials advise people to avoid venturing out in fields at night and remain alert. The officials appealed the people not to venture out in the fields during night.

A few months back, the three big cats roaming in forest fringe villages in Durgi mandal caused concerns, especially when tigers attacked cattle in Gajapuram village, killing a cow.The officials, along with Nagarajunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR) officials, launched a search operation and installed camera traps. Fortunately, the big cats returned to NSRT, relieving both the public and officials. Subsequently, a tiger was spotted in Gurajala town.

Palnadu district forest officer Ramachandra Rao attributes the increase in tiger population, owing to Project Tiger, as a reason for them venturing into human habitations. The tiger population in Nagarjuna Sagar Tiger Reserve has risen to 73. Along with this, insufficient water exacerbates the issue for not only tigers but other wildlife in the forests, spread over 1.50 lakh hectares in Palnadu district.

The forest department has renovated 40 existing saucer pits and constructed another 10 in the forest areas. Tracing strayed animals is a challenging task for officials, who aim to assure villagers in forest fringe areas, preventing harm to animals due to fear if they encounter big cats.

