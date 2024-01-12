Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kishan Reddy to flag off 3 trains in State today

People from Narsapur and Bhimavaram will have a direct night travel facility to Guntakal, Ballari, and Hubbally.

Published: 12th January 2024 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2024 08:37 AM

G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture addresses the media at BJP party office at Nampally, Hyderabad. (Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan)

FILE - Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy will flag off three train services in Andhra Pradesh that will provide additional travel facilities to farthest destinations from Guntur railway station on January 12. Train no. 17225/17226 Narsapur-Hubbally Amaravati Express facilitates travel from Vijayawada to Narsapur and will halt at Gudivada, Kaikaluru, Akeveedu, Bhimavaram, Palakollu stations.People from Narsapur and Bhimavaram will have a direct night travel facility to Guntakal, Ballari, and Hubbally.

Train no. 07285/07284 Nandyala-Renigunta will travel through Ontimetta, Nandaluru, Rajampet, Obulavaripalem, Koduru, Balapalle stations, and train 07285/07284 Guntur-Visakhapatnam.The railway officials informed that Minister Kishan Reddy will inaugurate the extended services at Guntur railway station and flag off the Guntur-Visakhapatnam train from Guntur station, and virtually flag off the other two trains. The passengers can avail of new services from January 13, they added.

Extended services

The minister will inaugurate the extended services at Guntur railway station and flag off the Guntur-Visakhapatnam train from Guntur station

