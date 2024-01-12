Kishan Reddy to flag off 3 trains in State today

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy will flag off three train services in Andhra Pradesh that will provide additional travel facilities to farthest destinations from Guntur railway station on January 12. Train no. 17225/17226 Narsapur-Hubbally Amaravati Express facilitates travel from Vijayawada to Narsapur and will halt at Gudivada, Kaikaluru, Akeveedu, Bhimavaram, Palakollu stations.People from Narsapur and Bhimavaram will have a direct night travel facility to Guntakal, Ballari, and Hubbally.

Train no. 07285/07284 Nandyala-Renigunta will travel through Ontimetta, Nandaluru, Rajampet, Obulavaripalem, Koduru, Balapalle stations, and train 07285/07284 Guntur-Visakhapatnam.The railway officials informed that Minister Kishan Reddy will inaugurate the extended services at Guntur railway station and flag off the Guntur-Visakhapatnam train from Guntur station, and virtually flag off the other two trains. The passengers can avail of new services from January 13, they added.

Extended services



