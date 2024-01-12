MEIL gets 10 mn safe man-hours certificate

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The officials of Andhra Pradesh Generation Corporation (APGENCO) has presented 10 million safe man-hours certificate to Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) for successfully completing one crore hours of work, following international safety standards to ensure the safety of workers at Polavaram Hydro Electric Power Plant (PHEP) on Wednesday.

The MEIL achieved this certificate for accident-free work done at PHEP from March 1, 2020 to January 4, 2024. Earlier, MEIL was also awarded with Four Million Safe Man-Hours certificate from the Water Resources Department for hill excavation works of the PHP from March 1, 2020 to March 9, 2022.

APGENCO superintending engineer (civil) D Baburao, Civil Construction executive engineers Suryanarayana, C Hanuma, executive engineer Y Bhimadhana Rao, MEIL PHEP general manager P Shankar and others were present.

