Street dogs attack 7-year-old girl in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Days after a six-year-old boy was attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Sampath Nagar, a similar incident took place in Guntur on Thursday. This time, a seven-year-old girl was attacked by strays.

According to officials, the incident was reported on January 8. The girl, identified as Sri Koushika from Piduguralla, was visiting her relatives in Sampath Nagar for Sankranti holidays with her parents. While walking on the roadside, three dogs chased her. Panicked, she screamed and sought refuge in a nearby shop. Locals intervened and rescued the girl. However, she suffered serious injuries.

The street dog menace in the district has become a concern, exacerbated by heaps of waste dumped on roads due to the ongoing municipal workers’ strike. Observers note that 10-20 dogs roam near dumping bins, chasing vehicles. Resident K Lahari urges civic officials to take immediate action. After a video of the incident surfaced on Thursday, GMC officials, under the instructions of Kirthi Chekuri, visited the girl, enquiring about her condition.

Chekuri assured that necessary steps are being taken to complete the construction of the renovated animal birth control center on Etukuru Road soon. GMC has enlisted an agency, and work will commence shortly. Additionally, a mass rabies vaccination drive is underway, and animal lovers and NGOs are urged to cooperate with GMC to expedite the initiative.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

GUNTUR: Days after a six-year-old boy was attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Sampath Nagar, a similar incident took place in Guntur on Thursday. This time, a seven-year-old girl was attacked by strays. According to officials, the incident was reported on January 8. The girl, identified as Sri Koushika from Piduguralla, was visiting her relatives in Sampath Nagar for Sankranti holidays with her parents. While walking on the roadside, three dogs chased her. Panicked, she screamed and sought refuge in a nearby shop. Locals intervened and rescued the girl. However, she suffered serious injuries. The street dog menace in the district has become a concern, exacerbated by heaps of waste dumped on roads due to the ongoing municipal workers’ strike. Observers note that 10-20 dogs roam near dumping bins, chasing vehicles. Resident K Lahari urges civic officials to take immediate action. After a video of the incident surfaced on Thursday, GMC officials, under the instructions of Kirthi Chekuri, visited the girl, enquiring about her condition.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Chekuri assured that necessary steps are being taken to complete the construction of the renovated animal birth control center on Etukuru Road soon. GMC has enlisted an agency, and work will commence shortly. Additionally, a mass rabies vaccination drive is underway, and animal lovers and NGOs are urged to cooperate with GMC to expedite the initiative. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp