Vizag to host Ind vs Eng Test match from Feb 2

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The second Test cricket match between India and England will be held at Dr YSR ACA VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam from February 2 to 6, said secretary of Andhra Pradesh Cricket Association (ACA) SR Gopinath Reddy on Thursday. He added that all arrangements will be made for the successful conduct of the match.

Tickets for the match will be sold online from January 15. Offline tickets will be available from January 26 to February 1 at the ACA VDCA Stadium and Swarnabharati Indoor Stadium. People can buy tickets at the stadium during match days as well.While tickets for attending the match for one day have been priced at Rs 100, Rs 200, Rs 300 and Rs 500, season tickets for all five days were priced at Rs 400, Rs 800, Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the organising committee of the Test match, Gopinath Reddy said 2,000 students will be given chance to witness the match for free. Similarly, club players will be given season tickets at Rs 250, he added. District Collector A Mallikarjuna said additional RTC buses will be deployed for the convenience of spectators. Police Commissioner A Ravi Shankar assured that foolproof security will be provided to players and visitors arriving in the Port City for the match.

