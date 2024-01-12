YSRC appoints in-charges for 6 LS segments

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The ruling YSRC announced the third list of in-charges for six Lok Sabha and 15 Assembly seats on Thursday. Previously, the party had appointed in-charges to three MP and 35 Assembly seats. Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) was appointed as the in-charge for Vijayawada Lok Sabha seat. The development came just a day after he resigned from the membership of Lok Sabha as well as from the TDP.

After meeting YSRC president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday, the two-time Vijayawada MP announced that he would extend support to the ruling party. In-charges were also announced for Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Eluru, Kurnool and Tirupati MP seats.

Senior politician and State Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana’s wife Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi has been appointed as the in-charge of Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha seat. The two-time MP has replaced MVV Satyanarayana who is likely to be pitched against TDP strongman Velagapudi Ramakrishna, the three-time MLA of Visakhapatnam East constituency.

In Eluru, the YSRC replaced sitting MP Kotagiri Sridhar, who reportedly expressed his disinterest to contest the elections again, with Karumuri Sunil Kumar Yadav, son of present Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao.

Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumurthy and Satyavedu SC reserved Assembly MLA Koneti Audimulam were swapped with the former being made in-charge in Satyavedu and the latter being appointed as in-charge for Tirupati Lok Sabha seat.

Perada Tilak, who had unsuccessfully contested in Tekkali Assembly segment, has been appointed as in-charge of Srikakulam MP seat. MLC Duvvada Srinivas, who unsuccessfully contested against TDP State chief K Atchannaidu in the 2019 elections, has been made in-charge in Tekkali.

Srikakulam Zilla Parishad chairperson P Vijaya, who hails from the Kalinga community, has been made in-charge of Ichchapuram Assembly segment. The party has appointed Ichchapuram ZPTC member Uppada Narayanamma as the Srikakulam ZP chairperson.

Even as Aluru MLA and Minister of Labour Gummanur Jayaram opposed to being shifted to Kurnool MP seat, the party appointed him as in-charge of the Lok Sabha segment. He was replaced by Chippagiri ZPTC member Chippagiri Virupakshi. Virupakshi was once a follower of Jayaram, sources said.

Housing minister Jogi Ramesh, who represents Pedana constituency has been shifted to Penamaluru Assembly constituency in Krishna district to replace Kolusu Pardhasaradhi. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation Vice-Chairman MC Vijayanand Reddy has been made in-charge of Chittoor MLA segment.

The sitting MLA from Chittoor Arani Srinivas is likely to be elevated to Rajya Sabha next month, sources said.Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) chairman Mettu Govinda Reddy has been appointed as in-charge of Rayadurgam constituency in Anantapur district.

The party also replaced Rajampet MLA Meda Mallikarjuna Reddy with Zilla Parishad chairperson of undivided Kadapa district Akepati Amarnath Reddy. Nissar Ahmed was made in-charge of Madanapalle constituency in Annamayya district, replacing sitting MLA Mohammed Nawaz Basha.

Nani, Botcha Jhansi find place in list

Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) was appointed as the in-charge for Vijayawada Lok Sabha seat. Education Minister Botcha Satyana-rayana’s wife Jhansi Lakshmi has made in-charge of Vizag Lok Sabha seat

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: The ruling YSRC announced the third list of in-charges for six Lok Sabha and 15 Assembly seats on Thursday. Previously, the party had appointed in-charges to three MP and 35 Assembly seats. Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) was appointed as the in-charge for Vijayawada Lok Sabha seat. The development came just a day after he resigned from the membership of Lok Sabha as well as from the TDP. After meeting YSRC president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday, the two-time Vijayawada MP announced that he would extend support to the ruling party. In-charges were also announced for Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Eluru, Kurnool and Tirupati MP seats. Senior politician and State Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana’s wife Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi has been appointed as the in-charge of Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha seat. The two-time MP has replaced MVV Satyanarayana who is likely to be pitched against TDP strongman Velagapudi Ramakrishna, the three-time MLA of Visakhapatnam East constituency.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In Eluru, the YSRC replaced sitting MP Kotagiri Sridhar, who reportedly expressed his disinterest to contest the elections again, with Karumuri Sunil Kumar Yadav, son of present Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao. Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumurthy and Satyavedu SC reserved Assembly MLA Koneti Audimulam were swapped with the former being made in-charge in Satyavedu and the latter being appointed as in-charge for Tirupati Lok Sabha seat. Perada Tilak, who had unsuccessfully contested in Tekkali Assembly segment, has been appointed as in-charge of Srikakulam MP seat. MLC Duvvada Srinivas, who unsuccessfully contested against TDP State chief K Atchannaidu in the 2019 elections, has been made in-charge in Tekkali. Srikakulam Zilla Parishad chairperson P Vijaya, who hails from the Kalinga community, has been made in-charge of Ichchapuram Assembly segment. The party has appointed Ichchapuram ZPTC member Uppada Narayanamma as the Srikakulam ZP chairperson. Even as Aluru MLA and Minister of Labour Gummanur Jayaram opposed to being shifted to Kurnool MP seat, the party appointed him as in-charge of the Lok Sabha segment. He was replaced by Chippagiri ZPTC member Chippagiri Virupakshi. Virupakshi was once a follower of Jayaram, sources said. Housing minister Jogi Ramesh, who represents Pedana constituency has been shifted to Penamaluru Assembly constituency in Krishna district to replace Kolusu Pardhasaradhi. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation Vice-Chairman MC Vijayanand Reddy has been made in-charge of Chittoor MLA segment. The sitting MLA from Chittoor Arani Srinivas is likely to be elevated to Rajya Sabha next month, sources said.Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) chairman Mettu Govinda Reddy has been appointed as in-charge of Rayadurgam constituency in Anantapur district. The party also replaced Rajampet MLA Meda Mallikarjuna Reddy with Zilla Parishad chairperson of undivided Kadapa district Akepati Amarnath Reddy. Nissar Ahmed was made in-charge of Madanapalle constituency in Annamayya district, replacing sitting MLA Mohammed Nawaz Basha. Nani, Botcha Jhansi find place in list Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) was appointed as the in-charge for Vijayawada Lok Sabha seat. Education Minister Botcha Satyana-rayana’s wife Jhansi Lakshmi has made in-charge of Vizag Lok Sabha seat Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp