32 railway projects are under progress in Andhra Pradesh: Kishan

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy flagged off the extension of three trains at Guntur Railway Station here on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that around 32 railway projects are under progress in Andhra Pradesh. Emphasising on the benefits of there extended services, Kishan Reddy said that the Uday Express will provide direct connectivity between Guntur and Visakhapatnam.

The Union Minister further said, “These three train consists of AC and Non-AC coaches, providing convenient journey for the passengers. The Narsapur-Hubbali Express will provide additional travelling facilities from coastal Andhra Pradesh to Karnataka. Moreover, the Nandyal - Renigunta special train will facilitate pilgrim passengers to reach Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala and also stops at all the stations in Rayalaseema region.”

He commended the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for enhancing the railway sector in the country. He explained that the railway sector has established dedicated freight corridors and is working toward achieving 100 per cent electrification. The electrification works in the State are almost completed and railway tracks spanning 5,074 kms are also under the progress, he added.

He said the State has been provided with semi-high-speed indigenous Vande Bharat trains with connectivity between Hyderabad - Vijayawada - Vizag; Hyderabad - Vijayawada - Tirupati; and Vijayawada - Chennai-Guntur. DRM M Ramakrishnan, GMC Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu, and railway officials were also present.

