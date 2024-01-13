Andhra Pradesh: Ahead of Sankranti, crowds swell at bus & rly stations

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Bus and railway stations in cities across the State saw heavy influx of passengers on Friday as people made a beeline to head to their native places for the three-day Sankranti festival. Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) and South Central Railway (SCR) deployed extra buses and trains to various places in the State as well as the neighbouring States to meet the rush.

Almost all the buses and trains have been reported to be running in full capacity. “We are witnessing passenger rush for the past two days. The scenario will continue till Sunday,” said APSRTC vice-chairman and managing director Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao.

With train tickets being sold out, people have been thronging bus stations.Bus stations in Guntur, Ongole, Eluru, Machilipatnam, Bhimavaram, Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram, Amalapuram, Nellore and along the border with Telangana were also jam-packed.

Despite operating additional buses and trains, people struggled to get tickets. This has resulted in private bus operators hiking the ticket fares.The exorbitant fare hike has upset commuters. “Private bus operators see festivals as an opportunity to hike ticket fares on routes connecting major cities such as Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad and Chennai,” Anjaneyulu, a passenger, rued.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad-Vijayawada and Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam highways witnessed a chock-a-block. Traffic jams were reported at toll gates en route to Hyderabad, Eluru, Kakinada and Visakhapatnam, on the national highways since Friday morning.

With cars, buses and other vehicles queued up at toll plazas, authorities have taken special measures to ease congestion by opening additional gates. Heavy traffic was recorded at Chillakallu and Keesara toll plazas on Hyderabad highway, and at Kaza and Eluru toll plazas.

According to officials, the three toll plazas in NTR district witnessed a movement of about one lakh vehicles on Friday. The number is likely to go up to 1.5 lakh on Saturday and Sunday. Officials made elaborate arrangements to ensure vehicles could pay toll tax through FASTag efficiently.

Additionally, officials of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and local police have intensified patrolling on national highways and placed barricades to prevent road accidents.

Beeline at toll plazas

Three toll plazas in NTR district recorded about 1L vehicles on Friday. It is likely to go up to 1.5 lakh in the next two days

