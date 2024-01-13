APSSDC launches 5G tech course

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) has launched a course in ‘5G Communication Technology’ for engineering students. In collaboration with Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) and German Academy of Digital Education (DADB), the APSSDC is providing highly specialised online courses complemented with hands-on training.

The partnership with DADB signifies a commitment to delivering world-class education, and it is expected that this collaboration will open new avenues for the youth of Andhra Pradesh, fostering a bright future, said APSSDC Managing Director and CEO V Vinod Kumar.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) has launched a course in ‘5G Communication Technology’ for engineering students. In collaboration with Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) and German Academy of Digital Education (DADB), the APSSDC is providing highly specialised online courses complemented with hands-on training. The partnership with DADB signifies a commitment to delivering world-class education, and it is expected that this collaboration will open new avenues for the youth of Andhra Pradesh, fostering a bright future, said APSSDC Managing Director and CEO V Vinod Kumar. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsAppgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });