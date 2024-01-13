Centre laid emphasis on railway tourism: Kishan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy emphasised the Central government’s commitment to developing railway tourism, allocating substantial funds for railway projects. Speaking at the Railway Auditorium in Vijayawada on Friday, he highlighted the operation of five Vande Bharat trains connecting Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Chennai and Visakhapatnam.

Stating that the Indian railway system has seen significant advancements by completing projects worth thousands of crores under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kishan Reddy highlighted India’s fourth position across the world in railway network.

The Union Minister further mentioned the ongoing modernisation of all railway stations, including the development of 508 stations with an allocated budget of Rs 25,000 crore. Kishan Reddy foresaw a significant increase in job opportunities over the next five years, besides creation of three lakh jobs for the youth from 2018 to 2023.

The Union Minister underlined the need for coordination with State governments for the development of railways without budget constraints, acknowledging the railway’s crucial role as the primary means of transport for two crore people daily.

“More than 85,434 km of new railway line network has been established, which is equivalent to Germany’s entire railway network. The railway budget, which was Rs 8,000 crore in 2004 and Rs 29,000 crore in 2014, has increased to Rs 2.40 lakh crore under Modi’s administration, which is 70 per cent rise in railway track construction,” he explained. Mentioning the commitment to improving facilities, he highlighted the Centre’s expenditure of Rs 38,650 crore for electrification and concerted efforts to make the railway system pollution-free.

