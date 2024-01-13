Couple from Assam spotted flying drone at Tirumala

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: In a major security lapse, a couple from Assam were spotted flying a drone at Tirumala on Friday. It may be pointed out that Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateswara, is a no-fly zone. It has been learnt that the vigilance and security officials of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) at the high-security Alipiri checkpost did not notice that the couple was carrying a drone.

While returning to Tirupati, the couple got down from their vehicle at the 52nd curve near the GNC toll gate and started using the drone.According to the vigilance officials, the couple shot videos of the ghat road and the valley. Some passersby noticed them and enquired if they had permission to use the drone in the area. They also informed the couple that Tirumala is a no-fly zone. Subsequently, the passersby alerted the TTD vigilance officials, who rushed to the spot and seized the drone.

During questioning, it came to light that the man had served in the Indian Army. The vigilance personnel, however, did not divulge any details about the couple.“We deleted the recording and allowed the couple to go,” officials said and added that no case has been registered against them.

