Naidu will deceive Pawan to make Lokesh the chief minister, alleges Kesineni Nani

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Continuing his onslaught against the TDP supremo, rebel Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) on Friday alleged that Chandrababu Naidu will deceive Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan to ensure that his son Nara Lokesh becomes the chief minister.

Speaking to reporters at Auto Nagar in Vijayawada on Friday, Nani thanked Jagan for giving him an opportunity and said he would gift Vijayawada MP seat to the CM. He had resigned as the member of Lok Sabha and from the TDP on January 10.

On the TDP-JSP alliance, he remarked that Naidu could go to any extent to cheat his ally without hesitation. Further, he accused Naidu of resorting to several irregularities under the pretext of developing Amaravati. “In the process, he turned Vijayawada into a graveyard,” he claimed.

Stating that Naidu could have developed the region between Varadhi and Kaza Toll Plaza as the capital, Nani said, “The move would have ensured development of the stretch from Vijayawada airport to Guntur. Instead, Naidu acquired 33,000 acres from farmers and resorted to land mafia.”He recalled that he had told former MP K Narayana that Amaravati would not developed even after 30 years.

Nani’s resignation came days after he was asked to stay away from party affairs and was informed that he would not be given a ticket to contest from Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency. He had met YSRC president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and extended support to the ruling party. Nani alleged that the TDP had ill-treated him.

On January 11, the YSRC announced the third list of in-charges for six Lok Sabha and 15 Assembly seats. The leadership appointed Nani as the in-charge for Vijayawada LS segment.

