Office shifting: Andhra Pradesh HC to decide on bench to hear pleas, seeks more info from govt
The single judge bench had earlier asked the government not to shift the government offices to Vizag till an appropriate bench hears the petitions.
Published: 13th January 2024 09:57 AM | Last Updated: 13th January 2024 09:57 AM | A+A A-
VIJAYAWADA: The bench of Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice U Durgaprasada Rao on Friday said it would decide as to whether the petitions filed challenging the shifting of Amaravati capital to Visakhapatnam in the name of moving the CM camp office should be heard by a three-member bench or a single judge bench.
The single judge bench had earlier asked the government not to shift the government offices to Vizag till an appropriate bench hears the petitions. The government appealed against the verdict.While hearing the appeal, the bench sought to know the number of government employees, who would be shifted to Vizag, how many days they would stay in Vizag, the departments that would move to Vizag, and other details in a tabular format.The bench said it could not give stay on the interim orders of the single judge bench and would decide on transferring the petitions to a three-member bench.
GO 1 struck down
The AP High Court on Friday found fault with the decision of the government, empowering the AP State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) to conduct inspection of private BEd colleges. Striking down the GO 1 issued by the government, the court said the power could only be entrusted to an official.