Promote use of Aarogyasri card: Andhra Pradesh CM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stressed the need for a robust campaign to promote the use of Aarogyasri cards, highlighting the importance of raising awareness about its services. During a review of the medical and health department at his camp office on Friday, he enquired about the progress of Aarogyasri card distribution for which the officials provided updates on the Mega Aarogyasri awareness campaign.

Instructing the officials to ensure provision of medical services to beneficiaries to the tune of Rs 25 lakh as part of the updated Aarogyasri scheme, he underscored the significance of the preventive care and directed them to keep a track on the implementation of the Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha programme.

While focusing on public awareness, the officials should take the health camps seriously and conduct diagnostic tests repeatedly in necessary cases, the Chief Minister said, adding that a village secretariat should be taken as a unit for conducting Arogya Suraksha camps with the involvement of family doctors.

He further asked the officials to identify the individuals with chronic diseases as part of the preventive care and directed them to update and digitise the records every six months to ensure treatment accessibility to the beneficiaries in case their cards go missing.

Speaking on the status of new medical colleges, Jagan directed the officials to focus on acquiring the necessary equipment and said the Mental Care Hospital in Visakhapatnam, City Diagnostic Centres in Vijayawada and Tirupati, Regional Drug Stores, PG Men’s Hostel at Sri Venkateswara Medical College, Burns Ward at GGH-Anantapur, State Cancer Institute in Kurnool, and Examination Hall in GMC Kurnool are nearing completion and will commence operations soon.

They also informed him that they conducted 1,338 health camps across the State and spot tests were conducted on 98,210, and the total number of patients who received the treatment through OP was 4,27,910.

They also explained the JAS-1 spectacles distribution status to Jagan and said 67 per cent of spectacle distribution has been completed out of 5,76,493 patients who need spectacles. They also informed the Chief Minister that 12 special newborn care units (SNCU)s, and 5 National Injury Surveillance Unit (NISUs) in various hospitals in the State are also ready for inauguration.

Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajani, Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy, Special CS (Medical, Health & Family Welfare) MT Krishna Babu, Health & Family Welfare Secretary Manjula Hosamni and Director J Nivas, AP Medical Services & Infrastructure Development Corporation Vice-Chairman and Managing Director D Muralidhar Reddy, YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust Chief Executive Officer DK Balaji and other senior officials attended the meeting.

IB education in State from 2025-26

During a review meeting on education on Friday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to expedite the incorporation of future skills into the curriculum. Officials briefed him about the progress of various educational programmes with a specific focus on International Baccalaureate education as the government is set to sign an MoU with IB representatives on January 31. IB education in the State is set to commence from Class I from the academic year 2025-26, and students will get a joint certification from the AP government and IB.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stressed the need for a robust campaign to promote the use of Aarogyasri cards, highlighting the importance of raising awareness about its services. During a review of the medical and health department at his camp office on Friday, he enquired about the progress of Aarogyasri card distribution for which the officials provided updates on the Mega Aarogyasri awareness campaign. Instructing the officials to ensure provision of medical services to beneficiaries to the tune of Rs 25 lakh as part of the updated Aarogyasri scheme, he underscored the significance of the preventive care and directed them to keep a track on the implementation of the Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha programme. While focusing on public awareness, the officials should take the health camps seriously and conduct diagnostic tests repeatedly in necessary cases, the Chief Minister said, adding that a village secretariat should be taken as a unit for conducting Arogya Suraksha camps with the involvement of family doctors.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He further asked the officials to identify the individuals with chronic diseases as part of the preventive care and directed them to update and digitise the records every six months to ensure treatment accessibility to the beneficiaries in case their cards go missing. Speaking on the status of new medical colleges, Jagan directed the officials to focus on acquiring the necessary equipment and said the Mental Care Hospital in Visakhapatnam, City Diagnostic Centres in Vijayawada and Tirupati, Regional Drug Stores, PG Men’s Hostel at Sri Venkateswara Medical College, Burns Ward at GGH-Anantapur, State Cancer Institute in Kurnool, and Examination Hall in GMC Kurnool are nearing completion and will commence operations soon. They also informed him that they conducted 1,338 health camps across the State and spot tests were conducted on 98,210, and the total number of patients who received the treatment through OP was 4,27,910. They also explained the JAS-1 spectacles distribution status to Jagan and said 67 per cent of spectacle distribution has been completed out of 5,76,493 patients who need spectacles. They also informed the Chief Minister that 12 special newborn care units (SNCU)s, and 5 National Injury Surveillance Unit (NISUs) in various hospitals in the State are also ready for inauguration. Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajani, Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy, Special CS (Medical, Health & Family Welfare) MT Krishna Babu, Health & Family Welfare Secretary Manjula Hosamni and Director J Nivas, AP Medical Services & Infrastructure Development Corporation Vice-Chairman and Managing Director D Muralidhar Reddy, YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust Chief Executive Officer DK Balaji and other senior officials attended the meeting. IB education in State from 2025-26 During a review meeting on education on Friday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to expedite the incorporation of future skills into the curriculum. Officials briefed him about the progress of various educational programmes with a specific focus on International Baccalaureate education as the government is set to sign an MoU with IB representatives on January 31. IB education in the State is set to commence from Class I from the academic year 2025-26, and students will get a joint certification from the AP government and IB. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp