Stop issuance of caste certificates with Jagan photo, Varla writes to Chief Secy

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP has urged Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy to stop the issuance of caste certificates with the photo of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.In a letter to the Chief Secretary on Friday, TDP general secretary and Politburo member Varla Ramaiah recalled the assurance given by the Chief Election Commissioner that free and fair elections will be guaranteed by providing a level playing field to all the political parties in the State.

“The revenue authorities are now issuing caste certificates with the photo of Jagan. This self-acclaim and eulogy are quite unprecedented and uncalled for to discharge public duties. It is nothing but promotion of political interests and personality cult at the expense of public exchequer leaving ethical and moral considerations,’’ he observed.

Varla said the election notification is expected anytime and the Model Code of Conduct comes into effect with immediate effect.Mentioning the code, Varla said, “The party in power, whether at the Centre or in the State or States concerned, shall ensure that no cause is given for any complaint that it has used its official position for the purposes of its election campaign.”

“Keeping this in view, we demand that this unethical practice of political promotion be stopped forthwith by directing the administration not to use the photo of Jagan on official documents like caste certificates and passbooks,’’ he said.

