Talks to resolve strike of Anganwadi staff fail

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The talks between the group of ministers representing the State government, and the leaders of Anganwadi workers and helpers failed to yield results for the third time. On Friday evening, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana and Advisor to Government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy participated in the talks with the unions of Anganwadi workers, who have been on an indefinite strike for the past 32 days.

Speaking on the developments after discussions with the Anganwadi union leaders, Sajjala said the State government has been initiating discussions with the intention to resolve the issues of the Anganwadi workers.

“The government is determined to address the demands of the Anganwadi workers and helpers. As promised by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, we have increased the wages of Anganwadi workers and helpers. Steps are being taken to fix TA and DA of Anganwadi staff,” he said.

He further made it clear that police never misbehaved with Anganwadi staff, and they invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) for the sake of pregnant women and infants who are facing trouble due to non-supply of nutrition kits.

“However, for the benefit of pregnant women and infants, we have made an alternative arrangement due to strike of Anganwadi staff, Sajjala explained and requested the workers and helpers on behalf of the government to join their duties after calling of the stir.

Alleging that there was a political agenda behind the Anganwadi strike, Sajjala clarified that new workers will be recruited as per the rules, reiterating that the government should work according to the needs of the people.

