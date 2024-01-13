YSRC likely to come up with LS incharges’ list after Sankranti

P Hareesh By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC leadership, which is now focused on appointing new incharges for Lok Sabha constituencies, is likely to announce the list after Sankranti. Though there are not many aspirants for the MP ticket, the party is determined to win all the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the State in the ensuing elections by fielding strong candidates.

The YSRC won 22 of the total 25 MP seats in the 2019 elections. However, not many sitting MPs have expressed their readiness to contest the same seat again and informed the party leadership their willingness to contest the Assembly elections.

Some sitting legislators, who have been made incharges of Lok Sabha seats, have expressed their unhappiness, sources said, citing the examples of Labour Minister Gummanur Jayaram and former minister Malagundla Sankarnarayana, who have been made incharges of Kurnool and Anantapur Lok Sabha constituencies.

The YSRC has so far appointed incharges for nine out of the total 25 Lok Sabha seats. It is unlikely to change three sitting MPs -- YS Avinash Reddy (Kadapa), PV Midhun Reddy (Rajampet) and Nandigam Suresh (Bapatla). It is weighing several options like caste, financial strength, image and mass following of aspirants to give party ticket.

The party is said to have narrowed down on candidates for at least two to three Lok Sabha seats, which include Nellore and Vizianagaram, but is yet to announce the same.Rajya Sabha member Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy is likely to be the incharge of Nellore Lok Sabha seat, while M Srinivasa Rao, a relative of Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana may be appointed as incharge of Vizianagaram.

The YSRC has finalised the incharges for majority of Lok Sabha seats in Rayalaseema and some in North Coastal Andhra, and is on the job of selecting suitable candidates for the segments in the erstwhile undivided East and West Godavari, Guntur and Prakasam districts.The party seems to be scouring for strong candidates for Amalapuram, Narasapuram, Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram, Guntur, Narasaraopet, Ongole and Machilipatnam Lok Sabha seats.

3 MPs likely to be retained

The YSRC leadership is unlikely to change three sitting MPs for the ensuing elections. They include YS Avinash Reddy (Kadapa), PV Midhun Reddy (Rajampet) and Nandigam Suresh (Bapatla)

