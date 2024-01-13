Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC’s priority to BCs a myth: Kolusu

Kolusu has refused to comment on his joining the TDP, but sources said he is likely to meet the Opposition party chief N Chandrababu Naidu soon.

Published: 13th January 2024 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2024 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Penamaluru MLA Kolusu Pardhasaradhi

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The efforts of the YSRC leadership to rein in dissidents seem to have not yielded much results. After reportedly making up his mind to join the TDP, Penamaluru MLA Kolusu Pardhasaradhi has come out open against the party leadership, which has replaced him with Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh. Meanwhile, Chintalapudi MLA V Eliza has also criticised the YSRC leadership after being denied ticket for the ensuing elections.  

Going vocal against the party leadership, Kolusu said, “The tall claim of YSRC being a party which is committed to empowerment of BCs, is just a myth. Though I have acknowledged earlier that the YSRC gives priority to BCs, it has taken very little time for me to realise that I am wrong.”

Kolusu also felt that he might have been sidelined for his inability to ‘abuse’ the Opposition and its leaders.“Did my failure to use unparliamentary language against Opposition leaders amount to my inefficiency?’’ he questioned.He alleged that the party wanted him to contest Gannavaram Assembly seat, where there are no chances of winning the election. “This is nothing but an attempt to make a BC leader a scapegoat,” he observed.

The senior leader, who worked in the cabinet of YS Rajasekhara Reddy, also wondered as to how he was not inducted into the present cabinet. However, Kolusu has refused to comment on his joining the TDP, but sources said he is likely to meet the Opposition party chief N Chandrababu Naidu soon. He may ask for either Penamaluru or Nuzvid Assembly seat.

The TDP, on the other hand, has started pacifying its own leader and former MLA Bode Prasad, who is opposing the joining of Kolusu.Chintalapudi MLA Eliza, a former IRS officer, said, “I quit service to work for the YSRC, but now I am left in the middle of nowhere.’’ He admitted having differences with Eluru MP Kotagiri Sridhar, but expressed unhappiness over denial of the party ticket on that pretext.

Alleging conspiracy by some leaders, Eliza said the actual survey reports were set aside and fabricated reports were given to the high command leading to the present situation. “The party should understand the conspiracy behind the false reports against me otherwise the party will suffer,” he cautioned.

Elsewhere, Pithapuram MLA Pendem Dorababu organised a massive programme with thousands of his followers from across the constituency as a show of strength marking his birthday. The YSRC has named Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha as incharge of Pithapuram. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Penamaluru MLA Kolusu Pardhasaradhi YSRC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp