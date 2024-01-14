Home States Andhra Pradesh

108, 104 staff unions drop strike plan in Andhra Pradesh

Minister Vidadala Rajini affirmed steps to implement the slab system of salaries, a key demand of them, ensuring timely monthly salaries.

Published: 14th January 2024

Chilakaluripet MLA Vidadala Rajini

Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajini. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government successfully addressed the concerns of employees following discussions with 108, 104 employee unions, leading to the withdrawal of the strike notice. Representing the State government, Minister Vidadala Rajini met with employees at her office in Guntur on Saturday, assuring that the request to include 104 and 108 vehicle employees in APCOS would be brought to CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s attention.

She further emphasised the government’s commitment to recognising and respecting all employees, which asserted a positive outcome resulting in the withdrawal of the strike slated to be held for January 23. Issued on January 8, a strike notice by the employee unions demanded inclusion in APCOS, opportunities in EMT posts, and a hike in salary slabs.

When the leaders sought weightage for 104 and 108 staff in government appointments, she pledged to propose measures soon. She affirmed steps to implement the slab system of salaries, a key demand of them, ensuring timely monthly salaries. Rajini vowed to release salaries in the first week of every month to alleviate any financial hardships.

