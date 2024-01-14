Andhra Pradesh government to announce DSC after Sankranti

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Bringing the good news to over 10 lakh unemployed youth in the State, Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana has announced that the government will release the notification for the DSC (District Selection Committee) exam after Sankranti. The Education Minister made the announcement during a brief interaction with mediapersons at the Visakhapatnam airport on Saturday.

Ironically, soon after the minister’s announcement, representatives of the Unemployed Youth Association met Botcha to submit a memorandum seeking the fulfilment of the job calendar and mega DSC promises of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

During his Praja Sankalpa Yatra, Jagan had promised to release a job calendar every January, besides a mega DSC to solve the unemployment problem in the State. The Unemployed Youth Association, through several representations, had pressed the government for a job calendar and mega DSC, seeking a minimum of 25,000 teacher posts.

It pointed out that the delay had resulted in the loss of eligibility for many aspirants and sought relaxation in the upper age limit for general candidates. The government was urged to increase the upper age limit for eligibility from the present 44 to 47 years, considering the delay in the announcement of DSC since 2018.

Govt’s decision welcomed

Samayam Hemantha Kumar, State president of the Unemployed Youth Association, expressed happiness over the Education Minister’s announcement on DSC. “At last, our long wait will come to an end,” he told TNIE

