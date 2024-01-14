Home States Andhra Pradesh

Governor, Jagan extend Sankranti greetings to people

The festival is celebrated with abundant joy and jubilation heralding the beginning of a new phase, Governor S Abdul Nazeer said.

VIJAYAWADA: Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday, greeted the people of the State on the occasion of the Makar Sankranti festival. In his message, the Chief Minister said that Sankranti is a true Telugu festival, more so the one reflecting the culture and traditions that are enshrined in our villages. He said it is a festival of villages, farmers and agriculture.

“The Sankranti festival comes with a bonfire of Bhogi, colourful Rangoli, Haridasu Keerthans, Gangireddu dances and contest of kite flying, aroma of traditional cuisine. It is a festival of togetherness and it is the festival of all of us,” he said and guaranteed that his government will ensure that the festival is celebrated better and better in every village in coming years.

The Governor in his message, said, “On the joyous occasion of Sankranti festival, an important festival of Telugu people, I convey my heartiest greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh.” The festival occupies a significant place in our tradition.

The festival is celebrated with abundant joy and jubilation heralding the beginning of a new phase, S Abdul Nazeer said. “The vibrant Sankranti festival celebrations bring out memories of our age-old traditions and glorious past that binds all sections of the society together. May this auspicious occasion inspire noble thoughts of love, affection, amity and brotherhood in all of us,” the Governor added.

