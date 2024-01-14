Machilipatnam MP Balasouri quits YSRC, to join Jana Sena

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant development, Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balasouri resigned from the primary membership of YSRC on Saturday. However, he has not clarified as to whether he would quit the MP post or not. After sending his resignation letter to YSRC chief and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the MP took to X and posted that he is resigning from the YSRC and has decided to join the Jana Sena Party under the leadership of Pawan Kalyan.

He is the second MP to have resigned from the YSRC in recent weeks, with the first being Kurnool MP Dr S Sanjeev Kumar, after the party took up the reshuffling exercise. Though Balasouri has not given the reason for his resignation from the YSRC, sources said the MP was not happy about being sidelined by the party and lack of coordination with party MLAs of his parliamentary constituency might be the reason for his decision.

For quite some time, he had a conflict of interests with Machilipatnam MLA Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) and Pedana MLA (Housing Minister) Jogi Ramesh. Those in the know of things revealed that Balasouri, who has doubts over getting the YSRC ticket for Machilipatnam Lok Sabha constituency, though the party leadership is yet to take a decision in that regard, has decided to shift loyalties as he is hoping to get a ticket from the JSP, given the caste equations as he belongs to the Kapu community.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant development, Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balasouri resigned from the primary membership of YSRC on Saturday. However, he has not clarified as to whether he would quit the MP post or not. After sending his resignation letter to YSRC chief and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the MP took to X and posted that he is resigning from the YSRC and has decided to join the Jana Sena Party under the leadership of Pawan Kalyan. He is the second MP to have resigned from the YSRC in recent weeks, with the first being Kurnool MP Dr S Sanjeev Kumar, after the party took up the reshuffling exercise. Though Balasouri has not given the reason for his resignation from the YSRC, sources said the MP was not happy about being sidelined by the party and lack of coordination with party MLAs of his parliamentary constituency might be the reason for his decision. For quite some time, he had a conflict of interests with Machilipatnam MLA Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) and Pedana MLA (Housing Minister) Jogi Ramesh. Those in the know of things revealed that Balasouri, who has doubts over getting the YSRC ticket for Machilipatnam Lok Sabha constituency, though the party leadership is yet to take a decision in that regard, has decided to shift loyalties as he is hoping to get a ticket from the JSP, given the caste equations as he belongs to the Kapu community.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp