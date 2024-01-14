Pawan, Naidu meet again on seat sharing

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on Saturday evening met TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu at the latter’s residence in Undavalli to discuss the seat sharing between the two parties and the common manifesto for the ensuing elections.

Pawan Kalyan was accorded a warm welcome by the TDP chief and his son Nara Lokesh. It is the second time that both the leaders have met to discuss seat sharing and the common manifesto issues. The first time, it was in December, when Naidu called on Pawan Kalyan at the latter’s residence.

Clarity on seat sharing is yet to emerge though sources in both parties say the first list of the candidates will be announced shortly. Elders of the Kapu community to which Pawan Kalyan belongs, are insisting that the JSP be given 40 to 60 Assembly seats. In fact, Kapu Sankshema Sena founder Chegondi Harirama Jogaiah had even written an open letter to this effect.

However, sources said the TDP is reluctant to part with not more than 25 seats and at the most 30 seats. In case, the BJP decides to join the TDP-JSP alliance, the seat-sharing equations may change. On the issue of the common manifesto, the JSP wants the slogan and the objective to be ‘Prathi Chethiki Pani - Prathi Chenuki Neeru’ (Work for every hand, water for every field).

Meanwhile, Naidu and Pawan Kalyan will jointly take part in the programme ‘Telugu Jatiki Swarna Yugam-Sankranti Sankalpam’ as part of the Bhogi celebrations on the campus of Golden Rule School at Mandadam in Amaravati on Sunday. The copies of GOs pertaining to the anti-people policies of the YSRC government and the copies on the problems of people will be burnt in a bonfire.

