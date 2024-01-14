QCI to certify achievement of 100 per cent Gross Enrolment Ratio in Nandyal

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant development towards enhancing educational accessibility, the State government has granted permission for the Quality Council of India (QCI) to conduct a thorough survey in Nandyal district. This survey aims to certify the achievement of a 100% Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER), a critical milestone in ensuring every child’s enrolment in formal or non-formal educational institutions.

Principal Secretary (School Education) Praveen Prakash issued the Government Order on Saturday, marking a crucial step towards ensuring educational inclusiveness and accuracy in enrolment data. The decision comes after the Nandyal Collector Manazir Jeelani Samoon claimed that the region had attained a 100% GER during the academic year 2023-24. He asserted that a comprehensive household survey had been completed by village/ward volunteers, ensuring the enrollment of every child aged between 5 to 18 years in educational institutions within the district.

In Nandyal, a comprehensive methodology was employed to meticulously verify enrollment data. This involved the systematic collection of school-age children data with the dedicated assistance of welfare education assistants. To enhance accuracy, a thorough cross-checking process was implemented, comparing household survey data with the child info data.

Additionally, the verification extended to the Child Info website, where the data from the household survey was synchronised and any inconsistencies were diligently identified. Proactive measures, such as special drives and workshops, were undertaken to re-enrol students who had faced challenges in their Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Intermediate studies, including those affiliated with the Open School Society.

To ensure accuracy and consistency, regular virtual meetings were organised, facilitating cross-verification of enrollment data with both the Child Info database and the GSWS household survey. This comprehensive approach not only reflects a commitment to data integrity but also underscores the dedication to leaving no child behind in Nandyal.

To validate Nandyal’s claims and provide a credible third-party certification, the State government has tasked the QCI with conducting a 30-day survey, employing methods such as Data Accuracy Assessment, School Enrolment Rate Verification, and GER Validation. The QCI’s approach involves random visits to the houses of 5,257 students in Nandyal over 21 days, coupled with a desk review facilitated by a call centre, cross-referencing data maintained by the Department of School Education and the Department of Village and Ward Secretariat.

