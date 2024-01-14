Skill Development case: SC to deliver verdict on Chandrababu Naidu's plea on January 16

Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver on January 16 its verdict on former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's plea challenging the high court order refusing to quash the FIR against him in the Skill Development Corporation scam case.

Naidu was arrested on September 9 last year for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation when he was the chief minister in 2015, causing a purported loss of Rs 371 crore to the state exchequer.

The Apex court's two-judge bench, headed by Justice Aniruddha Bose and also comprising Justice Bela M Trivedi, would pronounce the verdict on Tuesday.

It had reserved its verdict on October 17 last year, after hearing the arguments and submissions extensively from Naidu, the Andhra Pradesh govt, and other parties in the case.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief, Chandrababu Naidu, had moved the Apex Court challenging the September 22, 2023 AP HC order refusing to quash the FIR against him in the case. The AP HC, however, had on November 20 last year granted him regular bail in the case.

The TDP chief had contended before the Top court that the FIR (First Information Report) against him was registered without obtaining the prior approval of the competent authority in the scam case and, therefore, his arrest was illegal.

While dismissing his petition, the AP HC had said criminal proceedings ought not to be scuttled at the initial stage and quashing an FIR should be an exception rather than the rule.

After this, Naidu moved the SC challenging it, and sought quashing of it.

Andhra Pradesh government had also moved the Top Court against the State High Court's order granting regular bail to Naidu in the case. But it, however, failed to get any relief from the SC.

It is significant to note that Naidu has already secured regular bail from the Top Court in the SDC scam, till further orders.

Andhra Pradesh govt, in the top court, said that the alleged crime against Naidu relates to a project involving the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), Siemens Industry Software (India) Pvt. Ltd and DesignTech India Private Limited for the establishment of SIEMENS centers of excellence and skill development in six clusters in Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu has been accused of expedited incorporation of the APSSDC by overruling objections that it required state Cabinet approval. He claimed innocence in the case.

It is alleged by the present AP Govt that Naidu allegedly created his choice of appointments in the APSSDC to “facilitate the scam”.

Naidu, it is alleged by the state govt, also entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Siemens and DesignTech without any tender process.

He also expedited the release of funds for the project “before any work was done, even overruling the objections of senior officers such as the Finance Secretary”, the state govt alleged in the Supreme Court.

