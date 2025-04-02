Heatwave likely in 30 mandals across Andhra Pradesh today

VISAKHAPATNAM: As many as 30 mandals across the State, including six in Srikakulam, five in Vizianagaram and Alluri Sitarama Raju, 11 in Parvathipuram Manyam, two in East Godavari and one in Kakinada, are likely to witness heatwaves on Wednesday. Similarly, 47 mandals are likely to experience heatwaves on Thursday.

Additionally, on Wednesday (02-04-2025), light rain with thunderstorms is expected to occur in one or two places in the Sri Sathya Sai and Chittoor districts, while the Rayalaseema districts and Alluri Sitarama Raju district will experience light rain with thunderstorms in some areas on Thursday. On Friday, northern Coastal Andhra Pradesh is expected to witness light to moderate rains with thunderstorms in some places, while light rains are expected in Kurnool, Anantapur, and Sri Sathya Sai districts.

With the possibility of thunderstorms and unseasonal rains, AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) managing director Ronanki Kurmanath advised farmers, agricultural workers, and livestock herders to avoid staying under trees, poles, or towers, and refrain from being in open spaces. On Tuesday, Kurnool recorded a high of 39.8°C in Ullindakonda; Vizianagaram recorded 39.5°C in Nellivada; YSR recorded 39.5°C in Vempalle; and Nandyal recorded 39.5°C.