Bar licence fees for 3-star and above hotels slashed

VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has approved a proposal to slash bar licence fees for 3-star and higher-category hotels from Rs 66 lakh to Rs 25 lakh, aiming to boost the hospitality and tourism sectors.

The decision is in tune with a broader strategy to stimulate economic growth, and job creation through tourism development, including temple tourism, and the construction of 50,000 rooms in the next five years, said Minister for Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy, while briefing the media on the State Cabinet’s decisions on Thursday. The decision, greenlit by the Youth Services, Tourism and Culture Department, is expected to foster a favourable environment for the hospitality industry. Kolusu highlighted the State’s focus on coastal development as plans are underway to establish ports and shipping yards wherever feasible.

He emphasised the untapped tourism potential, noting that the CM aims to leverage this sector to increase revenue and generate large-scale employment. The planned 50,000-room expansion targets the rising influx of tourists, particularly for temple tourism.

Kolusu said the Ugadi Awards, revived after years, reflects the government’s commitment to promoting arts, with all related proposals from the Youth Services and Culture Department approved.

On the energy front, the Cabinet ratified a March GO guaranteeing a Rs 710 crore loan from HUDCO, and AP Power Finance Corporation. It also cleared a December 8 arbitration award, compensating Navayuga Engineering Company Limited (NECL) and APGENCO Rs 1,735.35 crore— Rs 742 crore and Rs 986.17 crore respectively — for losses due to flawed policies of the previous regime concerning the Polavaram Hydro Electric Project.