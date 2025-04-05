Pharmacy student dies, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan promises justice to bereaved family

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Naga Anjali, a 23-year-old pharmacy student who attempted suicide by administering a poisonous injection on March 24, died on Friday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Rajamahendravaram. Prakashnagar Circle Inspector SK Bajilal confirmed her death and stated that the body was handed over to her parents following a postmortem. The family has taken her remains to their native village in Jeelugumilli mandal of Eluru district. Police have arrested the accused, Deepak, manager of the private hospital.

Deputy CM and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan expressed his condolences to the bereaved family and condemned the incident. He assured the student community that the government would take strict action against those involved in harassing female students. He added that he would discuss the matter with the Home Minister and CM, highlighting the seriousness of the case and the need for justice.

Former MP Margani Bharath also demanded that the State government provide compensation to Anjali’s family.