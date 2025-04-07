PM Modi’s leadership hailed at BJP’s Foundation Day fete in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) grandly celebrated its Foundation Day at Andhra Pradesh State Headquarters in Vijayawada on Sunday. Vijayawada West MLA Sujana Chowdary unfurled the BJP flag, symbolising the party’s journey from its origins as the Jana Sangh in 1980 to its current status as a dominant political force.

During the event, leaders highlighted the BJP’s remarkable growth, evolving from a party with just two seats to securing over 300 seats in Parliament. They credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for steering the nation forward over the past decade.

The party was praised as the world’s largest in terms of active workers, with a legacy of leaders like Vajpayee and Advani paving the way for Modi and Amit Shah.

State Organisational General Secretary Madhukar, Minority Morcha State President Sheikh Baji, State media in-charge Pathuri Nagabhushanam, 20-Point Implementation Committee Chairman Lanka Dinakar and other BJP leaders were present.