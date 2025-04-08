Pawan Kalyan orders probe if his convoy delayed JEE Students

VISAKHAPATNAM: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has ordered an inquiry into the allegations that traffic restrictions for the passage of his convoy caused delays for some students who were on their way to the JEE exam centre, here.

Kalyan directed the Vishakapatnam Police to examine the exact duration of the traffic halt, road conditions near exam centers, and the status of service road traffic flow.

"No student should suffer due to administrative movements; our responsibility is to ensure their future is not hindered by protocol," said Pawan Kalyan in the press release issued late on Monday.

The police have been asked to investigate whether the traffic regulations affected students' access to the examination centers and if alternate routes were managed properly that morning.