Andhra extended 50 per cent interest waiver on property tax

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has extended the deadline for 50 per cent interest waiver on arrears of property tax (buildings and vacant lands) up to the financial year 2024–25 till April 30, as a one-time measure.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary S Suresh Kumar said the earlier deadline was March 31. However, as the order was issued just six days before the financial year ended, and included two public holidays, several assessees were unable to avail of the waiver benefit.

“Considering the circumstances and requests from the public, the government has decided to extend the deadline to April 30,” he said.

The Principal Secretary said that property tax collection in 2024–25 stood at Rs 2,213.61 crore, which is 49.46 per cent of the annual target and a 30 per cent increase over the previous financial year.

Principal Secretary Suresh Kumar said that last year, only 4 out of 123 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) were eligible to receive 15th Finance Commission grants due to poor tax collection. However, in 2024–25, 106 ULBs met the norms and qualified for the grants.

He also attributed this improvement to better compliance and monitoring by local bodies and urged all assessees to use the extended period to clear dues and avail the waiver.