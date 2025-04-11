Andhra former Minister Karumuri booked for provocative remarks

GUNTUR: A case has been registered against former minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao for making inflammatory remarks during a recent YSRCP meeting in Eluru.

Karumuri reportedly made provocative comments against NDA leaders, stating that they would be ‘cut down’.

The remark has sparked widespread criticism. TDP leaders Kanaparthi Srinivasa Rao, Maddirala Mani and Adaka Srinu lodged a formal complaint with the Nagarampalem police against Karumuri. Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case against Karumuri. Notices will soon be issued to Karumuri, summoning him for inquiry, the police said.

Karumuri’s remarks

“I told Pedireddy that no matter what the alliance government does, people will still vote for us. Even TDP leaders are now asking us not to hold grudges against them. But that won’t happen. People on this side of Guntur will drag them out of their homes, and beat them, and those on the other side of Guntur will be chopped down. The distance between our house and theirs is the same,” remarked the former minister.