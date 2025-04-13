Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu reviews Vontimitta temple development

KADAPA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has reviewed the issues related to the development of Vontimitta temple, and associated pilgrim amenities after the successful conduct of Sri Sitarama Kalyanam, with TTD Board Chairman BR Naidu, EO J Syamala Rao and Kadapa Collector Sreedhar Cherukuri.

“There is a high growth in the number of pilgrims visiting the temple. Hence, there is a necessity to improve the amenities in accordance with the pilgrim influx,” he said. The TTD and the Tourism Department have proposed to develop Tirupati-Kanipakam- Tallapaka -Gandikota (night halt ) - Vontimiita and Sri Kalahasti as a religious and cultural tourism circuit with 2 day/3 day trip.

Vontimitta tank will be beautified and the statue of Jambavantha will be erected in the middle with boating facility as part of the development plan. Plans are also afoot for the improvement of accommodation in Vontimitta through TTD, donors and private operators. All the balance temple restoration works will be taken up with the help of ASI.

Ramateertham and Lakshmana Teertham are likely to be developed reflecting the significance of the Teerthams. Sri Rama project has also been proposed on Pothana Hills to highlight values of Ramayana and Hindutva, It has also been proposed to construct Annaprasadam building to start Nityannadanam at Vontimitta for the benefit of pilgrims. A Master Plan will be prepared covering all the aspects to enhance spiritual environment, besides developing pilgrim amenities as per the CM’s directive.