Congress undermined Ambedkar: Andhra MP DK Aruna

VIJAYAWADA: BJP national vice-president and MP DK Aruna, speaking as the chief guest at a workshop held at the state office in Vijayawada to plan Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations, alleged that the Congress not only defeated BR Ambedkar in elections but also undermined his ideals.

Senior party leaders, including Aruna, launched scathing attacks on the Congress, accusing it of repeatedly insulting Ambedkar and misleading the public on constitutional issues. She said the Congress spread false claims during elections that the BJP would change the Constitution—claims that were rejected by the people.

Presiding over the meeting, BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi draws inspiration from Ambedkar’s vision of social justice.

“The BJP is working with Ambedkar’s spirit to build an equal society. Modi himself credited the Constitution for enabling him, a BC, to become Prime Minister,” she said, adding that Congress governments made most of the amendments to the Constitution for political gain, while the BJP-led amendments were focused on welfare. The BJP honoured Ambedkar through initiatives such as Panch Teerth, she said.

The BJP announced that Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations will be held from April 13 to 25 with awareness programmes in every village to promote his ideals in a big way.