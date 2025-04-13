ZPHS Plus in Kadapa records 0% pass in inter first year exams

KADAPA: Kamalapuram Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) Plus recorded a shocking zero pass percentage in the Intermediate First Year results announced on Saturday, drawing concern from education officials.

All 33 students from the school who appeared for the first year exams failed. The second year results were also poor, with only 2 out of 14 students passing.

ZPHS Plus Principal Khaja Parveen expressed disbelief over the outcome. “We provided quality teaching, conducted regular study hours and practice exams. We are unable to understand why students failed. We’ll work harder to ensure better results next year,” she said.

The dismal performance stands in sharp contrast to YSR Kadapa district’s overall results. The district secured the 21st rank for first year and 22nd for second year at the state level. Out of 15,301 students who appeared for the Intermediate first year exams across the district, 9,295 passed, achieving a 61% pass rate. There are currently 14 High School Plus institutions operating in the district, most reporting low pass percentages.

These schools are presently under the supervision of the District Education Officer (DEO), but from the next academic year, the Intermediate Board is expected to take over their administration.