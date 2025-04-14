New film policy on anvil, says Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister

VIJAYAWADA: The government is committed to offering all necessary support, and incentives to develop the film industry in the State, said Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh.

Speaking at the launch of ‘Western Love’, being produced by Varahi Arts and Shakti Creations, in Vijayawada on Sunday, he asserted that Andhra Pradesh has the right environment for film production but lacks adequate infrastructure. “Though many film shootings take place here, we don’t have facilities like those in Hyderabad. Studios, recording and re-recording theatres should be developed,” the Tourism Minister said.

Durgesh pointed out that though the State got a few studios, they remain underutilised. Highlighting the employment opportunities a vibrant film industry could generate for local youth, he said the government is drafting a new film policy. “We are discussing with producers and stakeholders to evolve a new film policy,” he said.

The Tourism Minister appreciated the filmmakers for engaging local technicians and crew in the production.

He congratulated producers Ravi Soujanya and MR Kakarla, and commended directors MR Kakarla and Ravi for choosing a story with a strong message for youth.