Andhra government raises age limit for Mega DSC from 42 to 44 years

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant move to facilitate teacher recruitment, the Andhra Pradesh government has announced a one-time relaxation of the upper age limit for candidates applying for the Mega District Selection Committee (DSC).

The age limit has been raised from 42 to 44 years, as per the GO No. 14 issued by the School Education Department on April 17, 2025.

This special measure, approved under the powers of Article 309 of the Constitution, also fixes July 1, 2024, as the cut-off date for age calculation, relaxing Rule-12(v) of the Andhra Pradesh State and Subordinate Service Rules, 1996.

The decision comes in response to a proposal from the Director of School Education, and is exclusive to the Mega DSC.

The government clarified that this age relaxation will not apply to other things such as promotions, pensions, departmental exams, or leave rules for selected candidates.

Additional age concession for specific categories under Rule 12 of the 1996 Service Rules will still apply.

The order, issued with the concurrence of the General Administration and Finance Departments, has been notified in the AP Gazette.