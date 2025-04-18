Ex-serviceman’s kin stage fast for land near Proddatur Tahsildar’s office, seek Andhra CM intervention

KADAPA: The family of deceased ex-serviceman Jinka Chandraiah began an indefinite hunger strike in front of Proddatur Tahsildar’s office, demanding justice in a long-standing land dispute.

His wife Vijayalakshmi and daughters, Jinka Lakshmidevi and Jinka Bhavani, are seeking the restoration of their rightful land, which they allege was illegally occupied by a relative.

Lakshmidevi stated that her mother’s health was deteriorating due to the stress caused by the dispute. The family claims that Chandraiah was allotted 5.02 cents in Survey No. 236/A2 at Rameshwaram village in 1976 under an ex-servicemen rehabilitation scheme.

According to the family, the land was encroached upon by Brahmayya, a relative who unlawfully cultivates it. They presented land patta documents, ownership records, and proof of agricultural loans in Chandraiah’s name.

The patta was allegedly cancelled by revenue officials without prior notice, prompting the family to approach the High Court, which deemed the cancellation invalid and criticised the misuse of rules. The family claimed local officials failed to act and appealed to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for intervention.