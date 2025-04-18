Andhra Pradesh

Intruders disturb Andhra Pradesh HC’s virtual hearing

Express News Service
VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court has directed its registry to identify and take action against unidentified individuals who unauthorisedly logged into its online proceedings and disrupted court functions.

The incident led to the abrupt postponement of a bail petition hearing for former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi, with the court rescheduling the hearing for April 23.

Justice Tallapragada Mallikarjuna Rao issued the orders on Thursday after unknown persons, using names like “Daddy” and “Dolly,” logged into the virtual hearing and caused disturbance.

The court expressed serious concern over the interference.

