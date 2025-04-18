Municipal corporation launches special drives for clean and green Guntur

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu introduced several civic initiatives under the ‘Swarnandhra-Swachhandhra’ campaign.

Speaking at a press conference, the Commissioner announced an e-waste collection drive on April 19, with designated centers set up for citizens.

He also confirmed compensation and pattas for residents impacted by the Inner Ring Road Phase-3 expansion in Swarnabharathi Nagar.

To encourage timely property tax payments, a 50% interest waiver on arrears and a 5% rebate on the current year’s tax were announced, valid until month-end.

Enforcement measures include removing unauthorized media display boards, cracking down on illegal layouts, and requiring mandatory D&O Trade Licenses.

Other initiatives involve regulating street vending, enforcing the plastic ban, and resuming street dog sterilisation drives. Srinivasulu urged citizens to collaborate for a cleaner, well-regulated city.